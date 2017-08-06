Mark Hughes Keeping Fingers Crossed That Bojan Injury Is Not Too Serious

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes is hoping that Bojan's injury is not too serious, after the Spaniard limped off against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was withdrawn shortly after the hour-mark in Saturday's friendly, limping off the pitch after sustaining an injury.

📝 Mark Hughes hopes @BoKrkic scare is nothing too serious after he limped off in yesterday's friendly.



👉 https://t.co/HUxsvTPPlp#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/nwNnLMzB3o — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 6, 2017

Despite the forward going off, the Potters went on to claim a 2-1 victory at the Red Bull Arena after a Mame Biram Diouf goal and a Marvin Compper own goal secured the victory.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, however, Hughes said he was worried about the injury to Bojan, claiming that he hoped it wasn't too serious:

"We've been very good with injuries during pre-season, especially considering the amount of games we have played," said Hughes.

"Understandably it would be really disappointing if we were to lose somebody so late on in pre-season, so we are keeping our fingers crossed.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

"It might me just a kick to the calf that has stiffened up, that is what we are hoping is the case anyway."

Bojan has scored 14 league goals for Stoke since signing from Barcelona in 2014, but was sent on loan to Mainz in January where he helped them avoid Bundesliga relegation.

Hughes said Bojan's injury will now be assessed in the coming days:

"He felt it and we had no option but to take him off," claimed Hughes.

"We will see how he is in 24 hours' time and then we will have a better idea of what the injury is - at the moment though we are hoping that it isn't anything too serious."

It seems as though Hughes is willing to give Bojan another chance in Stoke's first team next season, however it remains to be seen whether or not he will be fit for Stoke's season opener away at Everton.