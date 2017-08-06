Max Allegri Categorically Rules Out Selling Alex Sandro Amid Chelsea Links

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri says there is "no chance" of left-back Alex Sandro joining Chelsea.

Sandro is seen as one of the best full-backs in Europe, thanks to his attacking displays for the Serie A club in recent seasons, and has been linked with a move to Chelsea as the Blues look to strengthen their Premier League title-winning squad.

Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages

However, Allegri says Sandro will remain a Juventus player for the 2017-18 season after picking up three goals and four assists from defence last term.

Speaking after Juventus' 2-0 friendly loss at Tottenham on Saturday as quoted by Sky Sports, Allegri confirmed: "Alex Sandro is a Juventus player and he will stay one."





When further pressed on the Brazil international potentially joining Chelsea, Allegri added: "No chance."

Robert Cianflone/GettyImages

Marcos Alonso filled the spot for Chelsea last season and performed impressively during his first season at Stamford Bridge, scoring six goals and adding a further three assists in 31 Premier League appearances as a wing-back for Antonio Conte's side.





The loss at Wembley rounded off a mixed pre-season for Juventus as Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen earned Mauricio Pochettino's side a win at their temporary stadium for the 2017-18 season.

Juventus started their summer fixtures with a 2-1 loss against Barcelona before triumphing over Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 thanks to a Claudio Marchisio double and Gonzalo Higuain's strike and beat Roma on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Chelsea have made four signings so far this summer, bringing in Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, Roma centre-back Antonio Rudiger, Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero.