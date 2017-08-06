Soccer

Newcastle Forward Dwight Gayle a Possible Doubt for Season Opener After Suffering Minor Injury

90Min
19 minutes ago

Newcastle forward Dwight Gayle could potentially miss out when his side lines up to face Tottenham Hotspur on Premier League opening weekend.

The two sides are set for a Sunday clash, marking the Magpies return to the top flight, with them having won promotion last season.

And according to journalist Lee Ryder, Gayle has been battling a hamstring issue, which should mean that he's a doubt to suit up for Rafa Benitez's side against Spurs at St James' next weekend.

The striker was not named in the side to face Hellas Verona in the side's final pre-season friendly as they head into the upcoming season.

Aleksandar Mitrovic got the nod to lead the team at the point of attack, but if Gayle isn't available for selection by next weekend, it would mean that United will be going into the season with just one fit forward.

That is indeed worrying for Toon supporters, especially with as tough a fixture as they could expect to get on their first game back in the big time.

