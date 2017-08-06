Paul Clement Comments on Gylfi Sigurdsson Situation as Leicester & Everton Keep Up the Pressure

Paul Clement's Swansea City have rejected bids from Everton and Leicester City reported to be around £40m for their star player Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The Swans believe that the gifted playmaker is worth £50m as the Summer transfer window comes close to an end.

In an interview with Sky Sports regarding Sigurdsson's future at the club, Clement stated that the Icelandic midfielder's transfer saga remains unchanged after he didn't feature in a friendly match against Sampdoria on Saturday.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

"No change since we last spoke. All parties would like it resolved," he said.

"But my focus is on the players I'm working with and getting ready for the season."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

When asked why Sigurdsson wasn't selected for the Sampdoria game, Clement responded by saying that the decision was best for the player as the transfer situation still needs to be finalised.

"It's best for everyone that he doesn't play in these [pre-season] games. But he's training every day with the squad and if the situation changes he is going to be ready for us."

Sigurdsson's statistics from last season show that he created a total of 72 chances for the Swans whilst maintaining a 78% passing accuracy average in the Premier League.

Should the star depart from Wales, Clement will need to find a midfield replacement immediately capable of leading the Swans' attack.