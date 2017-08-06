Pochettino Explains Why He Sent Promising Starlet Josh Onomah to Aston Villa on Loan

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed the reason why he sent young midfielder Josh Onomah on loan to Aston Villa.

The Spurs boss spoke in January about the youngster and claimed he would be staying with the club to develop himself as a player and that he would not be sent anywhere on loan. Now, according to Football London, Pochettino has explained why he changed his mind and loaned out Onomah.

Pochettino said: "Because every six months we need to review every single situation and Josh, after the U20 World Cup I think in his mind it was too play more and prove himself that he can play."

Josh Onomah heading to Aston Villa. Piece on why Pochettino has compromised and allowed him to go out on loan: https://t.co/6A7d7efcww — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) August 4, 2017

He added: "There were a lot of rumours about his position on the pitch. He can play as an 8, a 6, a 7 or 10 or 11, I think that is not the problem."

Pochettino continued: "He needs to prove himself that he can play. It's a great opportunity for him now at Aston Villa to prove himself and prove to everyone that he is a player that can learn and improve and will be useful for Tottenham."

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Onomah is undoubtedly a talented player but will need time on the pitch to develop his abilities as a midfielder. At Aston Villa, in the Championship, he will certainly be getting more first-team action than he would at Tottenham as the London club attempt to go one better this year and beat Chelsea to the Premier League title.

Onomah made an appearance this weekend as a second half substitute in the game that Villa drew 1-1 with Hull City.