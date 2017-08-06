Ronaldo Returns to Madrid Training After Telling Spanish Courts He Wants to Leave Club

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Real Madrid training after telling a Spanish court he wants to leave the club.

After playing a vital role in the Bernabeu side's double-winning campaign last season, where they won both La Liga and the Champions League, Ronaldo was targeted by Spain's tax office, with reports in the country claiming the Portugal international was suspected of defrauding £13m in taxes.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

He has been heavily linked with a move away from Los Blancos after reports emerged claiming the former Manchester United man wanted to leave the country, but Ronaldo is training with the club for now as Madrid tweeted a photo showing him working with the rest of the squad.

Ronaldo was given an extended break following his participation in the Confederations Cup with Portugal but is now training with the team ahead of the Super Cup final against former club Manchester United on Tuesday.

Madrid tweeted a picture of Ronaldo at the training ground coupled with the caption: "Ronaldo is back with the team!"

The photo came to light after the 32-year-old told the courts he wants to come back to England.

He said, as quoted by the Mirror: "In England, I never had these problems, that's why I want to go back there.

"I always paid my taxes, always. In England and In Spain. And I always paid. As you know, I can not hide anything, it would be ridiculous on my part to do such a thing.

"I am an open book. you don't need to do anything but type my name into Google and everything about Cristiano comes out.

"For example, Forbes magazine releases all of my earnings.

"I paid everything in 2014. I don't understand anything about this, I only went to school until my sixth year and the only thing I know how to do is play football well. When my advisers tell me, 'Cris, it's okay' then I believe them."