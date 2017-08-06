Sevilla & Marseille Both Interested in Signing Underused Inter Striker Stevan Jovetic

Montenegrin International and former Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic is attracting interest from two high profile European suitors in Marseille and Sevilla. With no place for him at Inter under new coach Luciano Spalletti, the club are looking to sell.

Having been on loan at Sevilla for six months, the Spanish side want to make the deal permanent going into the new season as Jovetic bagged seven goals in all competitions for them. Meanwhile, Marseille are looking to hijack the move with their own bid, with the hope of him partnering new arrival Valère Germain.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

While Oliver Giroud remains Marseille's number one target, they have turned to Jovetic with the hopes of securing another signing before the window closes, according to L'Equipe. Jovetic has gained the reputation of a ground hopper ever since leaving Fiorentina in 2013, where he scored 40 goals for the club.

As previously mentioned, Jovetic is not a part of Spalletti's plans as he is already equipped with captain Mauro Icardi to lead the line. Jovetic's most recent celebration having scored against Chelsea in pre-season indicated the player wants to stay and fight for his place, but the manager and board are ready to cash in.

Sevilla reportedly turned down the opportunity to activate the option to buy Jovetic at the end of his loan, with the hope of securing the player at a lower price. The price stated was €14m but both clubs will be keen to secure Jovetic at a lower price given Inter's desperation to sell.