Soccer

Sky Sports Journalist Adds to Reports That Philippe Coutinho 'Has Agreed Barcelona Deal'

90Min
an hour ago

Philippe Coutinho has apparently agreed a deal with Barcelona in the wake of Neymar's money-spinning transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian appears to have made his way back onto the Blaugrana's radar in recent weeks as his compatriot edged closer to a move away from the Nou Camp.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

The £198m sale has now gone through and Barca find themselves a superstar down, but Sky Sports journalist Guillem Balague has claimed the club are close to replacing him already after agreeing a deal with Coutinho.

He also says that Liverpool believe they can keep him, despite personal terms having been agreed, and they'll certainly hope to be successful in that given their intent to do well in the Champions League.

JACQUES DEMARTHON/GettyImages

The Spanish football expert tweeted: "On Coutinho. LFC insist they have no intention to sell. Orders come from top. They rejected only offer till date of €80m in 45 minutes.

"Player has agreement with FCB so Catalans think they can convince LFC but not by Tuesday as Catalan press announced today #chessgame"From the negotiation table (close to FCB): never say never. Pressure will continue from FCB. LFC say they can handle it."

As quoted by the Express, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp's take on the situation is: "Everybody thought ‘he’s going, he’s going, he’s going’ but so far nobody is going.

!If we stay together like this there will be a few hard decisions because they can’t start all together. Then we have to see how this works."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters