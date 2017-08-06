Sky Sports Journalist Adds to Reports That Philippe Coutinho 'Has Agreed Barcelona Deal'

Philippe Coutinho has apparently agreed a deal with Barcelona in the wake of Neymar's money-spinning transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian appears to have made his way back onto the Blaugrana's radar in recent weeks as his compatriot edged closer to a move away from the Nou Camp.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

The £198m sale has now gone through and Barca find themselves a superstar down, but Sky Sports journalist Guillem Balague has claimed the club are close to replacing him already after agreeing a deal with Coutinho.

He also says that Liverpool believe they can keep him, despite personal terms having been agreed, and they'll certainly hope to be successful in that given their intent to do well in the Champions League.

JACQUES DEMARTHON/GettyImages

The Spanish football expert tweeted: "On Coutinho. LFC insist they have no intention to sell. Orders come from top. They rejected only offer till date of €80m in 45 minutes.

"Player has agreement with FCB so Catalans think they can convince LFC but not by Tuesday as Catalan press announced today #chessgame"From the negotiation table (close to FCB): never say never. Pressure will continue from FCB. LFC say they can handle it."

As quoted by the Express, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp's take on the situation is: "Everybody thought ‘he’s going, he’s going, he’s going’ but so far nobody is going.

!If we stay together like this there will be a few hard decisions because they can’t start all together. Then we have to see how this works."