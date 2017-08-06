Soccer

Thibaut Courtois Balloons Chelsea's Second Penalty Over the Bar and Twitter Can't Get Enough of It

90Min
2 hours ago

Chelsea were beaten on penalties by Arsenal in the Community Shield, and the Gunners' victory was helped in-part thanks to an utterly terrible penalty from Thibaut Courtois.

The game finished 1-1 at the end of the 90 minutes after goals from Victor Moses and new signing Sead Kolasinac and the game went straight to a shootout.

It was the first time in English football the new ABBA system was being trialled, whereby team A take the first kick, and team B take the next two and so on.

Chelsea scored first in the shooutout from Gary Cahill and Arsenal then took the lead thanks to penalties from Theo Walcott and Nacho Monreal.

Rather bizarrely, the Blues stopper Courtois stepped up to take Chelsea's second spot-kick, and if fans had a reason to feel nervous, the 25-year-old made sure those nerves were justified. As you can imagine, Twitter was awash with both disbelief and banter in equal measure.

The Belgian rifled his effort over the bar which effectively spelled the end for Chelsea especially when new signing Alvaro Morata missed their next one.

