Thibaut Courtois Balloons Chelsea's Second Penalty Over the Bar and Twitter Can't Get Enough of It

Chelsea were beaten on penalties by Arsenal in the Community Shield, and the Gunners' victory was helped in-part thanks to an utterly terrible penalty from Thibaut Courtois.

World class penalty by Courtois pic.twitter.com/95QJiPTpjg — ʝ (@groojic) August 6, 2017

The game finished 1-1 at the end of the 90 minutes after goals from Victor Moses and new signing Sead Kolasinac and the game went straight to a shootout.

It was the first time in English football the new ABBA system was being trialled, whereby team A take the first kick, and team B take the next two and so on.

Chelsea scored first in the shooutout from Gary Cahill and Arsenal then took the lead thanks to penalties from Theo Walcott and Nacho Monreal.

Rather bizarrely, the Blues stopper Courtois stepped up to take Chelsea's second spot-kick, and if fans had a reason to feel nervous, the 25-year-old made sure those nerves were justified. As you can imagine, Twitter was awash with both disbelief and banter in equal measure.

Just saw Courtois penalty here in Portland. #CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/TNbx3110o9 — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) August 6, 2017

Trying to work out why Courtois took a penalty pic.twitter.com/8t847HJ8xt — Football Tips (@footballtips) August 6, 2017

To be fair to Courtois it was a cracking goal-kick. Just a shame it was supposed to be a penalty. #CommunityShield — TheFootballRepublic (@TheFootballRep) August 6, 2017

I didn't understand why Courtois took a pen before Morata. Then I saw Morata's pen. Almost makes sense — Clark Whitney (@Mr_Bundesliga) August 6, 2017

LIVE: Courtois penalty kick lands.. pic.twitter.com/tT6XN7tYbl — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) August 6, 2017

Other goalkeepers when Courtois is taking the penalty. pic.twitter.com/ikk55uVBe1 — Mohamed ElNneny (@ElNnenyM) August 6, 2017

BREAKING: All flights cancelled from Gatwick and Heathrow due to a foreign object in the air following Courtois' miss — Tøm (@ClassyLallana) August 6, 2017

Thibaut Courtois's penalty has just been spotted orbiting the earth. pic.twitter.com/yircg3wgl2 — Soccer Memes (@SoccerMemes) August 6, 2017

Looking for that Courtois penalty like... pic.twitter.com/XXsoGzxCw1 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) August 6, 2017

The Belgian rifled his effort over the bar which effectively spelled the end for Chelsea especially when new signing Alvaro Morata missed their next one.

