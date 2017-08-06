Soccer

Torino Reject €70m Offer From AC Milan for Andrea Belotti

90Min
an hour ago

Italian club Torino have rejected a €70m offer plus M’Baye Niang and Gabriel Paletta for the services of Andrea Belotti, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia).

Belotti has been the subject of interest for multiple high profile clubs during this summer's transfer window, with Premier League sides Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal all said to be admirers of the frontman in addition to Milan.

However, ESPN reported that Torino have inserted a massive £87m release clause in Belotti's contract, which is only applicable to a club outside Italy.

Despite having less competition for the signing of Belotti, Vincenzo Montella's Milan have seen a €70m offer plus M’Baye Niang and Gabriel Paletta rejected by Torino. Torino are reluctant to allow Belotti to leave the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, and continue to stand firm on their intention of not selling their talismanic striker.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Belotti has proven to be one of Europe's most prolific forwards, scoring 26 goals and assisting a further seven in the Serie A last term. The 23-year-old's performances have also lead to him becoming a mainstay in the Italy national team.


Milan have been certainly been active in the ongoing transfer window after an investment from the club's Chinese owners. The San Siro club recently confirmed the signing of Leonardo Bonucci from Italian champions Juventus for a reported fee of €42 million. And should the Rossoneri complete a move for Belotti, the club will likely be able to mount a serious title challenge next term

