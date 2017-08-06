Soccer

VIDEO: Watch Neymar's Awesome Reaction to New Teammate Edinson Cavani's Goal

90Min
21 minutes ago

Brazilian superstar Neymar has actually completed one of the most sensational transfers in the history of football and in terms of money, it is very much the most sensational move ever.

The player joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona last week, with the French side parting with a whopping £198m to see the deal through.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG

He will have to wait to suit up for his new side, though.

Seemingly content to watch from the stands as PSG took on Amiens in their first match of the season on Saturday, Neymar was quite thrilled to see his new teammate Edinson Cavani find the back of the net following a cross from compatriot Dani Alves.

Check his reaction out in the video below:

The player's father and agent has since revealed the reasoning behind the decision to quit Barca.

"There's a clause, which is determined by both the player and the club," he said. "Do you understand? The player has to fulfill his contract, and if not, he has a clause to pay. It's very simple, it's very easy, it's very clear, his contract even more so, thank God.

"€26million bonus? If they weren't going to pay us, I couldn't do anything about it. I couldn't blackmail them.

"At that moment, Barcelona lost my support. Until that moment, they had it. His contract was very explicit and very clear."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters