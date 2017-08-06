VIDEO: Watch Neymar's Awesome Reaction to New Teammate Edinson Cavani's Goal

Brazilian superstar Neymar has actually completed one of the most sensational transfers in the history of football and in terms of money, it is very much the most sensational move ever.

The player joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona last week, with the French side parting with a whopping £198m to see the deal through.

He will have to wait to suit up for his new side, though.

Seemingly content to watch from the stands as PSG took on Amiens in their first match of the season on Saturday, Neymar was quite thrilled to see his new teammate Edinson Cavani find the back of the net following a cross from compatriot Dani Alves.

Check his reaction out in the video below:

The player's father and agent has since revealed the reasoning behind the decision to quit Barca.

"There's a clause, which is determined by both the player and the club," he said. "Do you understand? The player has to fulfill his contract, and if not, he has a clause to pay. It's very simple, it's very easy, it's very clear, his contract even more so, thank God.

"€26million bonus? If they weren't going to pay us, I couldn't do anything about it. I couldn't blackmail them.

"At that moment, Barcelona lost my support. Until that moment, they had it. His contract was very explicit and very clear."