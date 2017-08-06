Wayne Rooney Says Man Utd Will Need a 'Ronaldo or Messi' to Break His Scoring Record

Wayne Rooney left Manchester United in the summer after 13 years for boyhood club Everton after breaking the club's goal-scoring record of 253, a feat which the England captain is extremely proud .

Rooney, 31, believes that the lack of loyalty in the modern game will ensure that his record will stand for the foreseeable future, unless the Red Devils were to sign the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Toffees striker told reporters (via Four Four Two): "You never know, if they get someone like Messi or Ronaldo the record might get broken!





"But I think that in football now, players don't really tend to stay at clubs for that long. The only way I can see it being broken is if someone stays for the same period of time that I did.

"It is fantastic to have left that mark behind. It is a great legacy to have left. I left United with great memories. It was a successful time for the club and it was great for me.

"I loved it there. I loved working with the players but it was the right time for me to move on and I feel I have certainly made the right decision in coming here."

'Wazza' broke the goal-scoring record at the Reds against stoke at the Bet.365 Stadium in January - four more than Sir Bobby Charlton's original tally - and will face the Potters in the opening Premier League game of the 2017-18 campaign on August 12th for Everton, the club to which he formally made his name known.

Rooney then proceeded to state: "To score that goal against Stoke for United last season was a highlight for me because of what it meant, It was a huge moment for me as a player.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

"Winning the trophies was great, but it was tough at times because I didn't feel like I was part of winning the League Cup and Europa League.

"But it was a special moment to beat Sir Bobby. It was a proud moment.

"Obviously the first game back against Stoke will be an emotional and special day for me, but you have to put that aside once you are on the pitch and get out there and play.

"Before every game there are nerves but once you are out there they go out of your head. Hopefully we will get a win and I will try to get a goal. That would be perfect."