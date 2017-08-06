Wolves Boss Nuno Esprito Santo Praises Team and the Fans After 1-0 Win Over Boro

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has praised the way his team 'came together as a pack' in their season opening victory over Championship favourites Middlesbrough.

After a 33rd minute goal from new signing Leo Bonatini, Santo's men dug in and held on to claim all three points in a game that could have easily had three or four more goals in it.

And the Portuguese coach has said that he is delighted with his team's performance on a 'special day'.

"It was a tough game but a good game," said Santo. "We played a very good first half and controlled the game. This is the way we should play – be the team we were in the first half, and progress in the second half, to not suffer too much.

But Santo isn't getting ahead of himself and is fully aware of how long and strenuous the Championship season will be.

"I think it's three points we deserved. The boys worked well. Tomorrow is another day.

"We were ready but we're still not the final product. Every game is going to be better. This is what we want from the boys, always progress and make it better.

"We're all learning and every day is a chance to learn. When you have the ball you must know what you do – possession is our idea but always know to push the other team.''

There were 29,692 fans in attendance at the match, and Santo wanted to make sure that the Molineux faithful felt appreciated.





"It was fantastic to be at Molineux," said Santo. "Today was a special day for all of us. We have to thank them and we want to build this engagement between the team and the fans. Molineux is going to be a very difficult place for our opponents.

"Molineux is our pack – thank you to the support of the fans. This is what we ask and we'll give back on the pitch with our effort."