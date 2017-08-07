Aston Villa Manager Steve Bruce Delighted With Completion of 'Big Asset' Josh Onomah

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has spoken of his delight after managing to capture Tottenham midfielder Josh Onomah on a season-long-loan deal.

The 20-year-old midfielder joined the Villans on Friday and made his debut the following day, coming on as a substitute for the final 12 minutes of Villa's opening day draw with Hull.

JUNG YEON-JE/GettyImages

Speaking to avfc.co.uk, Bruce was thrilled to of captured the Under 20 World Cup winner saying: "Josh is something different that we haven’t got. He’s a forward runner from midfield. As you can see, he’s big and strong and athletic.





"He will have enjoyed his debut and I think he will be a big asset to us. Josh has got something that we wanted. We are delighted we’ve got him. He can play anywhere in midfield - whether it is number six, eight or ten. He can play off the front."

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

After an impressive tournament in Korea, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino felt it was best for Onomah to continue with his momentum, and loaning him to the Championship side will give him that opportunity. With Jack Grealish suffering a long-term injury in pre-season Bruce feels the Tottenham man can fill the void left by him:





“With Jack being out for a long time, I thought it was important to have someone who can drop the shoulder and go past somebody and he has all of that.





“t is something that we’ll work on and I’ve certainly seen enough of Josh to know that he’ll give us something different. He is only a young boy but I believe he will relish the challenge.”

Villa face Colchester in the EFL Cup on Wednesday before travelling to Cardiff on Saturday looking to pick up their first three points of the season.