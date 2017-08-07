Soccer

Batshauyi Unleashes Hilarious Stream of Tweets After Categorically Denying He Laughed at Teammate

90Min
23 minutes ago

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has set off a chain reaction of article reactions/responses, by questioning the necessity of a piece written by Goal.

The article in question cited Batshuayi's tweet, in which he categorically dismissed reports that he had laughed when teammate Alvaro Morata missed a penalty in the Community Shield shootout on Sunday.

And after seeing the latest update in the story, the Chelsea forward took to Twitter again to express his doubt that anything needed to be said.

"Really that needed an article? Lol," he wrote. To which Goal's official Twitter account responded jokingly: "OK lads, prepare a new story reacting to Michy's reaction to a news story in which he reacted to a news story."

Clearly Batshuayi saw the funny side: "I bet you already have a draft ready to go online," he replied.

Let's hope he doesn't catch wind of any more articles.


The Belgian international was accused of mocking Morata, whose debut was tarnished by his penalty miss.

Batshuayi was given a start at Wembley, and he will undoubtedly be hoping to prove himself with Diego Costa seemingly set to leave the club.

Morata is expected to be Antonio Conte's first choice striker after his £60m arrival, although Batshuayi has an opportunity to stake a claim for a place in the early stages of the season.

