Bayern to Poach Borussia Dortmund for Highly Coveted Scout to Fill Reschke Gap

Having claimed Super Cup victory against their Bundesliga rivals just days ago, Bayern are now looking to add insult to injury by getting their hands on Borussia Dortmund's top scout, Sven Mislintat.

Having lost technical director Michael Reschke to VfB Stuttgart, following the departure of Jan Schindelmeiser in Baden-Wurttemberg, Bayern are looking to secure the man responsible for identifying Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Shinji Kagawa and Ousmane Dembele in Dortmund.

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has confirmed that the club are not interested in reappointing a technical director, their interest lies with appointing a scout that possesses a keen eye for players, according to Kicker.

Mislintat works at BVB since 2009, he discovered the likes of Lewandowski, Kagawa and was instrumental in signing Aubameyang and Dembélé pic.twitter.com/mIJKlEyiD4 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 6, 2017

44-year-old Mislintat has been described as having a "super eye" for talent and has been with Borussia Dortmund since 2007. Although Kicker does point out that Mislintat is contracted in Dortmund until 2019, he has been put on a shortlist by the Bayern Munich hierarchy.

Bayern claimed a fortuitous victory over their Bundesliga rivals in the German Super Cup on Saturday. Being held at the Signal Iduna Park, Borussia Dortmund failed to capitalise on their home advantage, playing second fiddle to Bayern throughout the match.

Although Dortmund did lead until the 87th minute, a Joshua Kimmich shot deflected off Sokratis and onto the leg of the helpless Lukasz Piszczek who turned the ball into his own net. The Bavarians ran out victors when the game went to penalties, Marc Bartra's decisive effort being saved by Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.