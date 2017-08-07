City's New Signing Bernardo Silva Tells Former Teammate Kylian Mbappe to Join Him in Manchester

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has urged his former Monaco teammate Kylian Mbappe to join the Citizens, claiming that the striker could soon be one of the best players on the planet.

Mbappe's summer has been one fuelled with speculation. After an incredible breakthrough season winning Ligue 1 with Monaco, the 18-year-old has quickly become one of the most sought after names in world football.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

Having reportedly told his current club that he wants to leave the principality, both Real Madrid and Barcelona have become front runners to sign him - but Silva reckons that Mbappe would be a good fit at the Etihad stadium:

“Mbappe is a great player. I would love to have him here." the 22-year-old told The Sun.





“That is for City to decide, but you never know.

“Mbappe can be a superstar. In fact, I think he is already a little bit of a superstar.

“He can be one of the best in the world very soon.

“It is perfect to have someone like him when you’re a midfield player because he is very fast, very clever and a good finisher.

“It’s crazy to think he is only 18.”

Silva joined his new club back in May for a reported £43m, but Mbappe would likely cost around £180m - which would take City's summer spending past the £400m mark.

While Mbappe is likely to move in the next couple of years - if not this summer, Man City are one of the few clubs on the planet that could actually afford the French international - watch this space.