Cristiano Ronaldo Confirmed in Real Madrid Squad to Face Man Utd in Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Real Madrid's 24 man squad to face Manchester United on Tuesday. The reigning Champions League winners and Europa League winners will face off in Skopje, Macedonia, just days before the start of the Premier League season.

Ronaldo is just one of many names on the list to catch the eye, with new signings Dani Ceballos and Theo Hernández also included in Madrid's travelling squad. Ronaldo, the latest recipient of the coveted Ballon d'Or, will face his old side on Tuesday along with former Premier League stars Gareth Bale and Luka Modrić.

Madrid have also included the likes of Borja Mayoral and Jesús Vallejo in their squad, both players having spent last season on loan in the Bundesliga. Center-back Vallejo played in 27 games for Eintracht Frankfurt last season, completing the full 90 minutes in their 2-1 cup final defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

Mayoral, however, failed to complete 90 minutes throughout the season for VfL Wolfsburg. Often playing second fiddle to Mario Gómez, Mayoral registered just two league goals for the Wolves in a relegation threatened campaign at the bottom of the Bundesliga table.

Manchester United were linked with a move for their former star earlier in this transfer window, whilst Ronaldo was on international duty at the Confederations Cup. Although a return to Old Trafford hasn't been completed just yet, the Red Devils are now mulling over a move for ex-Tottenham star Bale in a bid to reclaim top spot in the Premier League.