Frank De Boer Installs Sleeping Pods So Palace Players Can Nap Between Double Sessions

New Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer has installed state of the art sleeping pods at their training ground this summer ahead of their new campaign.

De Boer has made his players train twice most days this pre-season, once in the morning and once in the afternoon, so the club chose to set up 20 pop-up inflatable rooms with beds.

🔴🔵 Crystal Palace installed sleeping pods for players to nap between double training sessions | ✍️ @giuseppemuro https://t.co/F0iXmOlhk9 — Standard Sport (@standardsport) August 7, 2017

The Standard have reported that each player has their own individual pod which allows them to sleep on site, in between sessions to help the players recuperate as the Dutchman was trying to implement his regime on his new squad.

The pods were originally the idea of previous boss Sam Allardyce and were on site for five days at the beginning of the Eagles pre-season schedule. The pods, measuring 2.3m x 2.3m x 2.4m, had a USB port and LED lighting.

However, after the short trial Palace decided against the continuation of using the pods, as the response from the players wasn't the best. Some players were a fan of them, but others failed to acclimatise and sleep during the hot weather in June.

On the pitch De Boer's side still seem to be adapting to the 47-year-old's 3-4-3 formation as palace drew 1-1 with Bundesliga side Schalke 04 on Saturday, after Christian Benteke's second half equaliser at Selhurst Park.

Despite the Premier League side struggling to implement their new desired style, summer signings Jairo Riedewald and Loftus-Cheek both impressed a week before the season opener against Huddersfield at Selhurst Park.