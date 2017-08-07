Jurgen Klopp Insists Liverpool Don't Need Improvements at Centre-Back as He Praises Current Options

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he is happy with Liverpool's options at centre-back going into the new season, despite constant reports linking his side with a move for Southampton's Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk is currently training apart from his Saints teammates as he looks to force through a move away from the south coast, but speaking after a 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao on the weekend, Klopp played down suggestions that the Reds were desperate for more reinforcements in the heart of their defence.

Not sure how we spend all summer pursuing Van Dijk if Klopp is happy with his options anyway. Makes no sense at all. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) August 6, 2017

"Look out there and tell me five that would make us stronger," he demanded. "Five. Then you win a prize. It's difficult how it is. We have four. I don't think we need more. We cannot force the things and we would never get a centre back just because (of the sake of it).

"I'm happy. You can imagine we are still working on different things and we will see if it works. I am already here to work with this squad and not just always thinking 'but if we don't get this or this'."

The German admitted that a number of players had impressed him in pre-season, with left-back Alberto Moreno rising to the challenge of bouncing back from a season which saw him start just two Premier League games.

"What I said is the truth," said Klopp. "There is all this talking about signings and then you see Alberto Moreno - what a pre-season. You saw it. He has matured 100 per cent. Ryan Kent looked unbelievable, Dom (Solanke) - yes maybe a few guys expected that, maybe not. That's cool and I cannot ignore it."