Kieran Trippier to Miss Season Opener vs Newcastle Due to Ankle Injury Sustained Against Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier is set to miss the opening Premier League fixture of the season against Newcastle United at St. James' Park due to an ankle injury he picked up against Juventus on Saturday.

Spurs - according to a report published by Daily Mail - are yet to know the full extent of Trippier's set-back and will undergo further examination as soon as the swelling subsides after the initial tests arose as inconclusive - the north Londoners allegedly fear that the damage could be more serious than first thought after the encounter with the Serie A champions at Wembley.

Mauricio Pochettino's men travel to Tyneside on August 13th to take on the Magpies, and after Kyle Walker's £54m exit from the club for Manchester City, it will come as a bitter pill to swallow for the 26-year-old to not be involved in proceedings.

Leaving Tottenham light on the right flank, Pochettino will have to turn to 20-year-old Kyle Walker-Peters, even though the Argentinian boss admitted that the highly rated full-back is not necessarily ready for first team contention.

Walker-Peters, however, did star in the England U20 squad which won the FIFA U20 World Cup in South Korea this summer, so he does offer some promise to the club despite being inexperienced at Premier League level.

The transfer window has been quiet for the Lilywhites so far, although now that Trippier could be out for a substantial amount of time they could be forced into purchasing a replacement in his absence.

After supposedly ending their pursuit of FC Porto's Ricardo Pereira, Spurs will now turn their attention towards Valencia's Joao Cancelo, a promising 23-year-old right-back who is a Portuguese international.





Danny Rose is also out with a long-term knee injury, so Pochettino certainly has enough problems in the full-back department already without having first-choice Trippier potentially sidelined for the foreseeable future.