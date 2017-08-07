Leicester City Set to Sign Coventry City Star George Thomas Imminently After 'Agreeing' Deal
The transfer saga for George Thomas between Coventry City and Leicester City looks to be coming to a close as the Premier League outfit are expected to announce a deal for the 20-year-old.
Jack Pitt-Brooke, of The Independent, reports that Leicester have agreed a fee for the Wales youth international and, after a drawn out period of speculations, Thomas will sign for the Foxes "later today." as reported on by Coventry Telegraph.
The clubs have agreed a fee and George Thomas will sign for Leicester City later today.— Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) August 7, 2017
Thomas is out of contract at Coventry, and although the 20-year-old remains training with the Sky Blues it appears the Welsh starlet has been holding out for a move away from the club that oversaw his rise to senior football.
Coventry manager Mark Robins had offered Thomas a new deal at the Ricoh Arena, but the young midfielder opted to stall on the deal, considering his options.
After a deal has supposedly been agreed between Coventry and Leicester it is believed that the compensation fee will be "roughly £450k plus add-ons."
However, if either of the sides are unable to agree on a fee for Thomas, the fee will go on to be decided by a tribunal.