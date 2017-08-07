Soccer

Leicester City Set to Sign Coventry City Star George Thomas Imminently After 'Agreeing' Deal

90Min
an hour ago

The transfer saga for George Thomas between Coventry City and Leicester City looks to be coming to a close as the Premier League outfit are expected to announce a deal for the 20-year-old.

Jack Pitt-Brooke, of The Independent, reports that Leicester have agreed a fee for the Wales youth international and, after a drawn out period of speculations, Thomas will sign for the Foxes "later today." as reported on by Coventry Telegraph.

Thomas is out of contract at Coventry, and although the 20-year-old remains training with the Sky Blues it appears the Welsh starlet has been holding out for a move away from the club that oversaw his rise to senior football.

Coventry manager Mark Robins had offered Thomas a new deal at the Ricoh Arena, but the young midfielder opted to stall on the deal, considering his options.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

After a deal has supposedly been agreed between Coventry and Leicester it is believed that the compensation fee will be "roughly £450k plus add-ons."

However, if either of the sides are unable to agree on a fee for Thomas, the fee will go on to be decided by a tribunal.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters