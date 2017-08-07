This Leicester Midfielder Could Be on the Verge of Making His 1st Start for the Club in Over 2 Years

Leicester City midfielder Matty James could be handed his first Foxes start after waiting a whopping 825 days, per the Leicester Mercury.

The 26-year-old hasn't started in a first-team fixture since sustaining a ruptured knee ligament in a match against Southampton back in May of 2015. But he could be in line to start the team's first game of the season against Arsenal on Friday.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

James has apparently impressed new Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare, having displayed some of the side's best pre-season performances ahead of the opening day. And now that he's back to being fully fit, the midfielder may be allowed to continue on in his grand form.

He was a regular before his injury, often partnering Esteban Cambiasso in the middle under Nigel Pearson.

Danny Drinkwater, now thought to be a target for Chelsea, could hardly get a sniff back then. However, the Englishman seized the opportunity with both hands, becoming one of Leicester City's most important figures during their title-winning season.

Leicester City's Matty James could end his 825-day wait (Leicester Mercury) https://t.co/8T46tQ6ZjB — BlueFoxNews (@BlueFoxNews) August 7, 2017

A thigh strain is very likely to keep Drinkwater out of contention to start against the Gunners this week, and that should see James get the nod.

“I thought he’s done well in pre-season overall,” Shakespeare said after watching his side claim a 2-1 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday night in which James made a neat assist.

“I’m very pleased with his contribution. He’s not missed a day’s training.

“He had a horrendous time before that, but went out to Barnsley, did really well, and you could see that he gives us that extra bit of creativity that we need in there and I thought he played really well.”