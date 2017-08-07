PHOTO: Copykits! Man City Brilliantly Troll Northampton Town Over Newly-Released 3rd Kit

Northampton Town have found themselves on the end of a bit of savage trolling from Manchester City after making a certain announcement via Twitter.

The Football League outfit were perhaps of the view that their developments would go under the radar, given their status in England. But how wrong they turned out to be.

Having revealed their third kit - that looks strikingly familiar to City's from last season - via a tweet three days ago, the Etihad side finally caught up to it on Monday; and boy did they go in hard.

To be fair, it does seem like a copy and paste job from Northampton, but have a look below, as well as a laugh..

Introducing our new third kit for the 2017/18 season. On sale in store from 10am and online https://t.co/VdIf26iW7k pic.twitter.com/w2uMspPzee — Northampton Town (@ntfc) August 4, 2017

glad they got there alright 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/400jnn4Hhd — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 7, 2017

Northampton, meanwhile, have probably scrapped plans to use a current design from a successful Premier League side for their threads next season.