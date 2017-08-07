Soccer

PHOTO: Copykits! Man City Brilliantly Troll Northampton Town Over Newly-Released 3rd Kit

90Min
43 minutes ago

Northampton Town have found themselves on the end of a bit of savage trolling from Manchester City after making a certain announcement via Twitter.

The Football League outfit were perhaps of the view that their developments would go under the radar, given their status in England. But how wrong they turned out to be.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-MAN CITY

Having revealed their third kit - that looks strikingly familiar to City's from last season - via a tweet three days ago, the Etihad side finally caught up to it on Monday; and boy did they go in hard.

To be fair, it does seem like a copy and paste job from Northampton, but have a look below, as well as a laugh..

Northampton, meanwhile, have probably scrapped plans to use a current design from a successful Premier League side for their threads next season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters