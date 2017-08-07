PHOTO: Neymar Jersey Sales Already Causing Havoc After Brazilian Makes Spectacular Switch to Paris

With Paris Saint-Germain completing the sensational capture of Neymar from Barcelona last week, they are certainly expecting a huge boost in shirt revenue.

The French side are looking to stake their claim in the Champions League this season, and signing the Brazilian will likely go a long way in helping them achieve their goals (he's bound to score a good few as well).

One such goal already looks well on the way to being reached. And who knows? The club could probably recoup the £198m spent on the signing by this week just by selling jerseys.

As you can see from the photo below, there's not nearly enough room inside a certain store to accommodate fans trying to get their hands on their very own Neymar strip.

Image by Kavan Flavius

Image: Reddit

It will be interesting to see PSG's jersey sale numbers over the next few months. They will probably be able to afford Lionel Messi by next year too.

Meanwhile, Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has hit out at the Ligue 1 side by saying: "[Barca] are a club with 118 years of history, 140,000 members and not owned by a sheikh or an oligarch."

Looks like we won't be seeing the end of this any time soon.