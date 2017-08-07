PHOTO: Wenger Discusses Sanchez's Future as Striker Is Pictured With Community Shield on Instagram

Arsenal fans have every right to be concerned about Alexis Sanchez's future, and his actions on Sunday probably made things a bit worse.

The Gunners claimed a 4-1 penalty-shootout win over Chelsea in their Community Shield match, coming back from 1-0 to equalise at 1-1 and ultimately win the first piece of available silverware the season has to offer.

Sanchez, however, watched on from the stands, as he played no part in the contest. And after the game was won, he walked over to congratulate his teammates, but then waved to the Arsenal fans.

Some of them have interpreted his wave as a sign that he could be leaving; and when coupled with the fact that he refused to take part in the lifting of the Shield, there's even more reason for worry.

It's totally understandable, though, as he didn't contribute to the victory. And his Instagram photo posted a bit later could be a favourable sign.

🏆🏆🏆 Community Shied Again champions 💪🏽😉👌🏼 A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

Arsene Wenger, meanwhile, has stuck by his assessment over the player's future.

Asked if the Chilean would be staying at the Emirates this summer, he replied: "For the 273rd time, yes.

"When you don't play, every player will tell you that you don't feel as much part of it.

"But if you are here today that's a lot because of Sanchez and Ozil and [Laurent] Koscielny and [Skhodran] Mustafi - and I wanted all of them to be part of it. As soon as he's fit he works hard you know. He's a fantastic guy Alexis Sanchez and I cannot stop all the speculation but I came out many times on that and he's focused to do his job."