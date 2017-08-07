PSG Midfielder Marco Verratti Set to Sign Huge New Contract With Ligue 1 Club

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is set to sign a lucrative new contract with the Ligue 1 club, according to Journal du Dimanche - via Get French Football.





The Italian playmaker reportedly earns €6m a year on his current deal, but that is now set to be doubled to a huge €12m per year.





Verratti has been repeatedly linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, with reports last season claiming that he was not happy in the French capital.

THOMAS SAMSON/GettyImages

The player's agent went as far as to claim that he was "a prisoner" at the club, although Verratti has now insisted that he wants to stay with PSG.

"Barcelona? There was something, but that was as far as it went," the 24-year-old told Sky Sport Italia. "We didn't have any other negotiations. I decided to stay on this path and I'm happy for it."





There was speculation that Verratti would only commit his future to the club if high profile signings were brought in this summer.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

But asked if the €222m arrival of Neymar from Barcelona had swayed his decision, Verratti dismissed the suggestion.





"Did Neymar change my mind? I [decided] way before," he said. "I never knew that Neymar would come here."

It was reported in July that PSG were "not against the idea of selling" Verratti to Barcelona, who would likely have had to pay up to £88m for the midfielder.

But now it appears that Verratti is set to be rewarded for his loyalty with PSG.