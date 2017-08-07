Soccer

PSG Midfielder Marco Verratti Set to Sign Huge New Contract With Ligue 1 Club

90Min
an hour ago

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is set to sign a lucrative new contract with the Ligue 1 club, according to Journal du Dimanche - via Get French Football.


The Italian playmaker reportedly earns €6m a year on his current deal, but that is now set to be doubled to a huge €12m per year.


Verratti has been repeatedly linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, with reports last season claiming that he was not happy in the French capital.

THOMAS SAMSON/GettyImages

The player's agent went as far as to claim that he was "a prisoner" at the club, although Verratti has now insisted that he wants to stay with PSG.

"Barcelona? There was something, but that was as far as it went," the 24-year-old told Sky Sport Italia. "We didn't have any other negotiations. I decided to stay on this path and I'm happy for it."


There was speculation that Verratti would only commit his future to the club if high profile signings were brought in this summer.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

But asked if the €222m arrival of Neymar from Barcelona had swayed his decision, Verratti dismissed the suggestion.


"Did Neymar change my mind? I [decided] way before," he said. "I never knew that Neymar would come here."

It was reported in July that PSG were "not against the idea of selling" Verratti to Barcelona, who would likely have had to pay up to £88m for the midfielder.

But now it appears that Verratti is set to be rewarded for his loyalty with PSG.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters