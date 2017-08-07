Soccer

Report Claims Arsenal Are in the Lead to Sign £27m-Rated PSG Star Lucas Moura

90Min
2 hours ago

Arsenal are leading the race to Paris Saint-Germain attacker Lucas Moura this summer, according to a UOL Sport report.

The Brazil international bagged 12 goals and five assists in the league last season, as PSG finished as runners up to Monaco.

However, Moura is expected to see his first team opportunities severely diminished next term, following the arrival of £200m world record signing Neymar Jr, and may be allowed to leave.

According to the report, Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery now regards Moura as surplus to requirements and is prepared to allow the former São Paulo winger to leave the Parc des Princes for the right price.

Having already signed Sead Kolasinac, and Alexandre Lacazette for a club record fee, Arsene Wenger and Arsenal now look set to continue their summer spending with a move for the Brazilian.

FBL-FRA-LCUP-MON-PSG

The Gunners have reportedly already had a bid rejected from the French giants, but look set to table an improved offer closer to The Parisiens’ €30m valuation for the 24-year-old.

Speaking to Diario De Sao Paulo, Moura said; "In every transfer window there is always a lot of speculation. Actually, no offers have been made for me yet, nothing concrete. My agent has not told me about anything yet.

"I have a contract until 2020. If something materialises, we will sit and analyse it. Right now, nothing is happening.

Duane Burleson/GettyImages

He added; "Regarding a return to Brazil, I am not thinking about that. I have objectives I want to reach in Europe. Leaving PSG for another European club could be a possibility for me but I am under contract and I have no offers in front of me at this moment.

"If something arrives, we will see what is best for me and for the club. Right now, though, I am doing well in France."

Lucas Moura’s current contract with PSG runs until June 2019.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters