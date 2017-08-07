Report Claims Arsenal Are in the Lead to Sign £27m-Rated PSG Star Lucas Moura

Arsenal are leading the race to Paris Saint-Germain attacker Lucas Moura this summer, according to a UOL Sport report.

The Brazil international bagged 12 goals and five assists in the league last season, as PSG finished as runners up to Monaco.

However, Moura is expected to see his first team opportunities severely diminished next term, following the arrival of £200m world record signing Neymar Jr, and may be allowed to leave.

Arsenal have had a bid of €30 million rejected by PSG for Lucas Moura, they currently are the front runners to sign him. (UOL Esporte) pic.twitter.com/jR2jWaW8ps — Brazil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrazilEdition) August 6, 2017

According to the report, Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery now regards Moura as surplus to requirements and is prepared to allow the former São Paulo winger to leave the Parc des Princes for the right price.

Having already signed Sead Kolasinac, and Alexandre Lacazette for a club record fee, Arsene Wenger and Arsenal now look set to continue their summer spending with a move for the Brazilian.

The Gunners have reportedly already had a bid rejected from the French giants, but look set to table an improved offer closer to The Parisiens’ €30m valuation for the 24-year-old.

Speaking to Diario De Sao Paulo, Moura said; "In every transfer window there is always a lot of speculation. Actually, no offers have been made for me yet, nothing concrete. My agent has not told me about anything yet.

"I have a contract until 2020. If something materialises, we will sit and analyse it. Right now, nothing is happening.

Duane Burleson/GettyImages

He added; "Regarding a return to Brazil, I am not thinking about that. I have objectives I want to reach in Europe. Leaving PSG for another European club could be a possibility for me but I am under contract and I have no offers in front of me at this moment.

"If something arrives, we will see what is best for me and for the club. Right now, though, I am doing well in France."

Lucas Moura’s current contract with PSG runs until June 2019.