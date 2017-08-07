Soccer

REVEALED: How Much Cristiano Ronaldo Cost if a Premier League Team Really Wanted to Sign Him

90Min
2 hours ago

How much would it cost an English club to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the Premier League? A question that has arisen quite prominently since his comments last week - where he reportedly told the Spanish court that he wishes to return to the British Isles.

Ronaldo is currently being investigated for tax fraud regarding his image rights income - where it is believed that the former Manchester United attacker has sneaked a cheeky £13m behind the backs of the Spanish tax authority - but now admits that he never had such problems in England, which is why he wants to return:

Image by Matt Barnes

"In England, I never had these problems, that's why I want to go back there. I always paid my taxes, always," he told the court - according to the Mirror.


"In England and in Spain. And I always paid. As you know, I can not hide anything, it would be ridiculous on my part to do such a thing."

So, how much would the Portuguese forward cost a team nowadays? 

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

It's important to consider the variables. In 2015, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes claimed that his client would be available for £300m - which two years later, is still a ridiculous sum of money regardless of the inflation that the transfer market has undergone in that time.

Having seen Neymar join PSG for around £198m, Ronaldo would surely cost less - he's seven years senior to the 25-year-old Neymar, and has little time on his side, though his ability is unquestionable.

To buy Ronaldo out of his contract would cost a mere €1b, but anyone willing to do that would be out of their minds. The 32-year-old was quoted earlier in the summer to cost around £130m for any suitor, and given that Philippe Coutinho is expected to join Barcelona for £100m - it wouldn't be too outrageous.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters