Romelu Lukaku Insists Trophies Must Come Before Individual Glory in Manchester United Project

an hour ago

Romelu Lukaku has insisted that he is more focused on winning trophies with Manchester United than on any individual glory - and backed manager Jose Mourinho as the man to lead him and his teammates to silverware. 

Lukaku was part of the Anderlecht side who won the Belgian league in 2009/10, but has only been present for one other club trophy in his career - Chelsea's FA Cup win in 2012, which didn't even see him feature in the matchday squad of 18. 

Quoted by the Manchester Evening News ahead of this week's European Super Cup clash with Real Madrid, the Belgian said: “The club is in a rebuilding process and the manager is doing the right things to take the club back to where it belongs.

“That's the exciting part. I think he's a manager to help us win trophies. The club is there to help me, but I'm a team player and I want to win trophies. That's the most important thing - trophies before everything. So if I can help my team-mates to do that, I'll be delighted."

He also admitted that he is hoping that time at a club like United, with Champions League football on the table, will improve him as an individual, saying: "I just want to improve constantly. I don't want to have time to be complacent.

"I want to become better every single day and work as hard as I can. If you play for a big club, then you have to act like a big player and perform, week-in, week-out. Being at United, you have to challenge for every cup and title there is. 

"That's what I want and why I'm here to help the team perform. I'm not going to talk too much, I'm going to perform on the pitch and do whatever it takes to win.”

