Spurs to Challenge Juventus in Race to Sign 23-Year-Old Kyle Walker Replacement

Despite being heavily linked with a move to Turin, Valencia's João Cancelo could be set for a future in the Premier League as Tottenham identify the Portuguese international as a replacement for Kyle Walker, according to Daily Mail reports.

Mauricio Pochettino is yet to complete a signing this summer and with less than a week until the Premier League season kicks off, Tottenham are set to start their campaign short of numbers.

With Walker, Nabil Bentaleb, Clinton N'Jie and Federico Fazio all permanently leaving the club this summer, Spurs are desperate to sign reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

Juventus were understood to be willing to offer Mario Lemina and €10m for the services of Cancelo, however, Southampton have entered talks with the Gabonese midfielder which has ended the chance of including him in a swap deal for the Portuguese defender.

Valencia are now demanding €25m for their 23-year-old full-back, a fee that both Juventus and Tottenham could match with ease. A new right-back is desperately needed in Turin and north London after the departures of Dani Alves and Walker respectively.

Cancelo is one of the most sought after defenders in Europe. Having come through the coveted Benfica academy, Cancelo joined Valencia on loan in 2014 before making a permanent switch to the Mestalla Stadium just one year later for £12m. He has gone on to make 90 appearances for Los Che Els Taronges, establishing himself in the Portuguese national team as well.