Soccer

Stoke City Officially Sign Free-Agent Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on 3-Year-Deal

90Min
2 hours ago

Stoke City have officially announced the signing of German-Cameroonian forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who has joined the club on a three-year deal after being released from Bundesliga side Schalke at the end of last season.

Taking to their official club Twitter page, the Potters proudly broke news of the deal, posting both a video of their new signing arriving at the Britannia Stadium, and a picture of the powerful forward beaming in his new red-and-white striped kit.

Stoke City's Chief Executive Tony Scholes expressed his delight at the shrewd signing via the club's official website, stating:

"Eric has been on our radar for several years and we actually tried to bring him to the club four years ago. We are understandably thrilled to have secured his signature and Eric is excited about the prospect of playing in the Premier League".

The 28-year-old struggled to play regular football last season, due to stiff competition from the likes of Sead Kolasinac and Guido Burgstaller. However, the player still managed to contribute three goals and four assists in 19 appearances

Choupo-Moting can play both as a winger and a striker, making him a versatile option for Mark Hughes' side this season.

