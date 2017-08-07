Stoke on Verge of Completing £7.5m Deal for Porto Defender Bruno Martins Indi

Stoke are on the verge of signing Porto defender and former loan star Bruno Martins Indi for a reduced sum of around £7.5m.

During the defender's loan spell with the Potters last season Mark Hughes' side had the option to sign the Netherlands international for a fee of £13.4m, but despite talk of a medical at the end of last season the deal was put on hold as Stoke attempted to renegotiate the fee.

Stoke were not prepared to meet the Portuguese side's demands and pulled out of the deal, which later put Crystal Palace in poll position to sign Martins Indi, with lure of working with fellow countryman Frank de Boer.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

However, after Palace agreed a separate deal with Porto, Martins Indi failed to arrive for their scheduled medical.

With the Eagles now potentially pulling out, Sky Sports report that Stoke have come back in for the centre-back with a reduced offer of around £7.5m.

Stoke Agree Deal to Sign Winger Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on 3-Year Deal @callumrc96 https://t.co/aWCrR4h0BR — Stoke City Pro (@StokeCityPro) August 7, 2017

Indi's preference is with the Potters after he completed a strong loan spell where he made 35 Premier League appearances keeping 10 clean sheets while also managing to get a goal to his name. He is expected back at Stoke in the next few days to complete the deal.

The Dutchman will face stronger competition for the centre-back role, however, after Stoke secured Chelsea's Kurt Zouma on a season-long and skipper Ryan Shawcross still being a dominate figure in the side.

It will give boss Mark Hughes the option to play three at the back with Geoff Cameron moving to a wing-back role should he decide to mix his tactics throughout the coming season.