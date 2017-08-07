Soccer

VIDEO: Steven Gerrard Not Happy After Glenn Hoddle Suggests Everton Can Push for Top Six Place

90Min
23 minutes ago

Steven Gerrard looked less than impressed when fellow BT Sport pundit Glenn Hoddle suggested that Everton could finish in the top six of the Premier League this season.

Discussing the upcoming Premier League campaign, Hoddle appeared to suggest that the Toffees could potentially finish ahead of Liverpool.

Gerrard, unsurprisingly, did not agree, and was spotted by BT Sport viewers shaking his head with a look of disappointment on his face.

According to Hoddle, Everton "definitely" have what it takes to break into the Premier League's top six, despite the eight point gap that separated them last season.

The Toffees will be without last season's top scorer Romelu Lukaku, sold to Manchester United for £75m, and most people expect them to have their work cut out to finish above Manchester City, Chelsea, United, Tottenham, Arsenal and neighbours Liverpool.

They have, however, made some impressive acquisitions, the likes of Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez arriving over a big spending transfer window, while Wayne Rooney has returned on a free transfer.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Clearly, though, Gerrard has not been overly impressed by their summer business. Either that or he can't be seen backing Everton on live TV.


The former Liverpool midfielder has backed the Reds to finish as runners-up in the Premier League, behind Manchester City.

"Liverpool look really dangerous on the counter," he said, quoted by the Mirror. "If they can learn how to break teams down at home and defend a bit better, I think they are a force.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters