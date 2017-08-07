VIDEO: Steven Gerrard Not Happy After Glenn Hoddle Suggests Everton Can Push for Top Six Place

Steven Gerrard looked less than impressed when fellow BT Sport pundit Glenn Hoddle suggested that Everton could finish in the top six of the Premier League this season.

Discussing the upcoming Premier League campaign, Hoddle appeared to suggest that the Toffees could potentially finish ahead of Liverpool.

Gerrard, unsurprisingly, did not agree, and was spotted by BT Sport viewers shaking his head with a look of disappointment on his face.

Steven Gerrard shaking his head has Glenn Hoddle says Everton can push for top 6 football. 😂😂😂 He's not impressed one bit 😂 #BTSport #LFC pic.twitter.com/bMyPbmiAam — Laurence Drewett (@LaurenceD89) August 6, 2017

According to Hoddle, Everton "definitely" have what it takes to break into the Premier League's top six, despite the eight point gap that separated them last season.

The Toffees will be without last season's top scorer Romelu Lukaku, sold to Manchester United for £75m, and most people expect them to have their work cut out to finish above Manchester City, Chelsea, United, Tottenham, Arsenal and neighbours Liverpool.

They have, however, made some impressive acquisitions, the likes of Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez arriving over a big spending transfer window, while Wayne Rooney has returned on a free transfer.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Clearly, though, Gerrard has not been overly impressed by their summer business. Either that or he can't be seen backing Everton on live TV.





The former Liverpool midfielder has backed the Reds to finish as runners-up in the Premier League, behind Manchester City.

"Liverpool look really dangerous on the counter," he said, quoted by the Mirror. "If they can learn how to break teams down at home and defend a bit better, I think they are a force.