VIDEO: Wae'aye Man! Mark Clattenburg Shocks Millions With Mad Voice During Community Shield Coverage

22 minutes ago

Twitter was left in shock during BT Sport's Community Shield half-time coverage, as the world found out that one of England's best referees - Mark Clattenburg - is in fact, from the North East.

The news itself shouldn't be as shocking as it is, but having watched the 42-year-old referee the Euro 2016 final, it's obvious that most people didn't assume he would sound like he's straight out of an episode of Geordie Shore.

Strange, isn't it?

One of the most decorated referee's in modern football - currently the Head of Refereeing for the Saudi Arabian Football Federation - he could definitely be confused for an opinionated fan tucking into a pie at St James' Park during half-time.

Looking back over some of Clattenburg's moments as a referee - everything seems so different. What was once assumed as a commanding, powerful voice is now completely distorted.

Just imagine it, the end of extra time between Atletico and Real Madrid in the 2016 Champions League final - Clattenburg puts his whistle to his lips and screams "Wae'aye man! We're going to penalties!" before blowing up for full-time.

Now those outrageous tattoos celebrating his career accomplishments seem to fit in with his persona - he just needs a shrine inked on his back in dedication to the great Alan Shearer and everything will be complete; fans are now only starting to realise why he has never managed a competitive Newcastle match.

You learn something new every day, and this latest revelation may just be the most strange, slightly uncomfortable - yet unnecessary confusion picked up in football for a while.

