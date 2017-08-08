Arsenal are apparently considering switching kit manufacturers from Puma to Adidas with the latter reportedly ready to offer nearly double the £30m-per-year Puma currently pay for the rights, as per The Mirror.

When the Gunners signed with Puma back in 2014 the deal was lauded as one of the most lucrative of its kind.

However, recent deals for the Gunners’ Premier League rivals have eclipsed that figure; Manchester United three years into a £750million deal with Adidas and Chelsea have since signed a £60million per-year deal with Nike for the next 15 years.

Arsenal's current deal with Puma is set to run until 2018, though Chelsea were able to buy themselves out of their Adidas contract to partner Nike for the current campaign.

Arsenal’s hierarchy are said to be considering whether a similar arrangement could be financially beneficial for the club.

Adidas was formed in 1949 by Adolf Dassler, after a falling out with older brother Rudolf who had established Puma the year before.

The rivalry between the two companies has endured and Puma look set to miss out to Adidas with Theo Walcott, Mesut Ozil and Danny Welbeck are all already sponsored by the German brand.

Adidas currently sponsor Watford and Manchester United and will be looking to increase their presence in the Premier League after Nike added both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to their roster this summer.