Arsenal Interested in Juventus Defender as Arsene Wenger Seeks More Defensive Options

2 hours ago

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is thought to be interested in more defensive reinforcements this summer, and has identified Juventus youngster Daniele Rugani as his ideal target.

The Gunners have already secured Bosnian powerhouse Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer, but Wenger may still be in the market for more defensive options.

According to Transfer Market Web, the 23-year-old Italy international has been on Wenger's shortlist for over a year now, but was overlooked last summer as he chose to sign Shkodran Mustafi last summer. 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/GettyImages

Juventus are, unsurprisingly, heavily against a deal for the rising star defender and the chances of talks opening up between the Gunners and the Turin side are remote. 

Despite having already lost key defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves this summer, Juventus have recruited well, securing permanent deals for: Medhi Benatia, Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Wojciech Szczesny, Mattia De Sciglio and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian giants have also signed talented Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa on loan.

Other than a deal for Kolasinac, Arsenal have only signed the highly-admired France international Alexandre Lacazette this summer. 

At the other end of the pitch, Arsenal are also thought to be keeping tabs on several Ligue 1 players such as AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, and OGC Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

However, retaining the services of club talismen Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil may be of greater importance to Wenger than whoever comes through the door.

After winning their third FA Community Shield in four years on Sunday, the Gunners now prepare for their Premier League opener against Leicester City on Friday night.

