Atletico Madrid are looking to offer Jan Oblak an improved contract in order to keep him away from Paris Saint-Germain.

The French side successfully rid Barcelona of one of their most prized assets in Neymar last week, and clubs are now quite wary.

Oblak's current contract goes up to 2021, with a release clause set at €100m. But the Rojiblancos still don't feel safe, especially with the 24-year-old stopper looking like he will soon become the top goalkeeper in Europe in the coming years.

According to Marca, they are looking to ward off PSG's interest with a bumper new contract. The club have already tied down attackers Koke and Saul with new deals this summer, and it's looking like the Slovenian is next in line for improved terms.

Oblak already signed a new deal this year, putting pen to paper back in February, but with Atletico in a potentially precarious position due to their transfer ban, keeping all of their stars has become their main priority.

PSG: Al-Khelaifi to meet Jan Oblak's agent in Paris https://t.co/GjJuTU5mNg pic.twitter.com/8jwWLCLfnK — AS English (@English_AS) August 8, 2017

Losing any of their key players will likely see them struggle next season, as they wouldn't be able to bring replacements in until the January transfer window.

Diario AS, though, are reporting that PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi has already arranged a meeting with the player and his camp as he aims to continue flexing his financial muscles, particularly in Spain.

Should the player move to France this summer, Diego Simeone will still have the likes of Miguel Angel Moya, Axel Werner and David Gil to call on. But they're certainly not as good as Oblak.