Barca Legend Expresses Disappointment Over Neymar's Decision to Leave the Club

Former Barcelona hero and Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has expressed disappointment that Neymar chose to turn his back on the club this summer and sign with Paris Saint-Germain in a deal that made the 25-year-old by far the most expensive player in history.





Criticised for chasing a huge pay day in France, Neymar cited 'ambition' and the need for a new challenge as the motivation behind his decision to move.

ALAIN JOCARD/GettyImages

Neymar will now have the opportunity to step out of Lionel Messi's shadow and has backed himself to fulfil his potential and become the best player in the world. But his fellow countryman has reservation and seems to be firm in the belief that Bacrelona is the better club.

"Yes, he was careful, although it is difficult that Neymar's heart did not tell him that the best place was Barcelona," Ronaldinho is quoted as saying by FourFourTwo.

The retired superstar played for both Barça and PSG during his glittering career, making the switch between the two in the opposite direction to Neymar back in 2003.

JACQUES DEMARTHON/GettyImages

It was PSG that first brought a 21-year-old Ronaldinho to Europe from home-town club Gremio in 2001, with Barça swooping and beating Manchester United to his signature 12 months after he helped steer Brazil to World Cup glory in Japan/South Korea.

"My heart told me that it was time to sign for Paris Saint-Germain. It was the right time to leave Barcelona and find new challenges," Neymar said at his unveiling in Paris last week.

"I want to write history here at PSG.

"PSG really has great potential to become the greatest club in the world."