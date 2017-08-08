Barcelona Reportedly in Germany to Negotiate Dembele Switch But Dortmund Holding Firm

La Liga giants Barcelona are desperately trying to fill the huge Neymar-sized gap in their squad, and have lined up several targets, having lost the Brazilian to Paris Saint-Germain last week.

One such target happens to be Borussia Dortmund starlet Ousmane Dembele.

The Frenchman has continued to impress clubs in Europe with his attacking prowess, and has become an attraction for quite a few of them. Barcelona are thought to be extremely keen on snatching him up, and according to Catalan journalist Gerard Romero, the Spanish side have sent representatives to Germany in an attempt to work out a deal.

Dembele recorded 11 goals and a remarkable tally of 18 assists for BVB last season, and the Bundesliga outfit are quite averse to selling.

Per Mundo Deportivo, the club considers their player 'non-transferable', with CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke claiming that €100m would not be enough to prise him from their grasp.

However, Spanish outlet Sport are suggesting that the sum of €110m could sway the German side.





The Catalan outfit are also looking at Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho as a Neymar replacement. It is understood that the Brazilian is open to making the switch, but will only do so with Jurgen Klopp's blessing.

Barca president Josep Bartomeu, meanwhile, has said that the club won't be using the entire €222m from the Neymar sale to fund transfers.

"We will invest the 222 million euros with common sense," he said. "We will invest it in players and assets — it won’t all go on signings."