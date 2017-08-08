Soccer

Barcelona's Move for Inigo Martinez Hits Impasse Over Fee Disagreements

90Min
42 minutes ago

Barcelona's move for Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinex has apparently hit a snag, with the two clubs failing to agree on a fee.

The Catalan side were expected to complete a deal in the coming days, but according to Goal, they aren't willing to meet the player's €32m release clause.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Last week, Goal reported that Barca were close to reaching an agreement for the Spain international and didn't seem to have a problem triggering the clause.

But as of this week, they look to have reneged. Sociedad are also not keen on selling, but confirmed that talks between the two clubs were had recently.

"It's true Barca have spoken with us," said Sociedad director Loren Juarros

"They've been in contact to show their interest in the player. But so far there is no offer on the table. That's all we can say.

"La Real have no intention of facilitating Inigo's exit to any club. He is irreplaceable. We do not want to sell him."

While Barca aren't willing to pay the fee, they are hoping that €25m, along with Rafinha. could convince Sociedad to let Inigo join them this summer.

The club quite keen on Rafinha getting regular minutes at top level following a major injury last term, and are prepared to send him to San Sebastian on a season-long loan deal.

Martinez, meanwhile, is not against moving to the Camp Nou, but he won't agitate for a switch and will act according to the wishes of his current paymasters.

It is now up to Barca to table an offer deemed acceptable by Sociedad.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters