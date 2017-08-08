Barcelona's Move for Inigo Martinez Hits Impasse Over Fee Disagreements

Barcelona's move for Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinex has apparently hit a snag, with the two clubs failing to agree on a fee.

The Catalan side were expected to complete a deal in the coming days, but according to Goal, they aren't willing to meet the player's €32m release clause.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Last week, Goal reported that Barca were close to reaching an agreement for the Spain international and didn't seem to have a problem triggering the clause.

But as of this week, they look to have reneged. Sociedad are also not keen on selling, but confirmed that talks between the two clubs were had recently.

"It's true Barca have spoken with us," said Sociedad director Loren Juarros

Barcelona's plan is to seal Coutinho's deal and push for Dembélé and Iñigo Martínez before the Spanish Super Cup. [AS] — Catalan Edition (@CatalanEdition) August 6, 2017

"They've been in contact to show their interest in the player. But so far there is no offer on the table. That's all we can say.

"La Real have no intention of facilitating Inigo's exit to any club. He is irreplaceable. We do not want to sell him."

While Barca aren't willing to pay the fee, they are hoping that €25m, along with Rafinha. could convince Sociedad to let Inigo join them this summer.

The club quite keen on Rafinha getting regular minutes at top level following a major injury last term, and are prepared to send him to San Sebastian on a season-long loan deal.

Martinez, meanwhile, is not against moving to the Camp Nou, but he won't agitate for a switch and will act according to the wishes of his current paymasters.

It is now up to Barca to table an offer deemed acceptable by Sociedad.