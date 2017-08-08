Brighton's New Record Signing Davy Propper Slams Critics: ''We Will Prove You Wrong!''

Brighton & Hove Albion's new record signing, Davy Propper, has come to the defence of his new club, insisting that they have what it takes to survive the drop in their first Premier League season.

As reported by the Daily Star, the midfielder, who completed his £9m move on Monday, talked up the Seagulls' prospects.

Speaking on his move, the Dutch international said: “It will be a big challenge for sure – but I hope we can prove you all wrong.

“I’m not even thinking about the fee, I just want to prove myself in the strongest competition in the world.

“Brighton told me they had been watching me for a long time, but now was the right time for us to talk and for me to come here.”

And adding some explanation as to why he made the move, he continued: “They (the Dutch management team) watch the Premier League and I think it will be easier to be in the national team if I’m there.”

Propper, 25, has only four caps to his name thus far, and will hope his exposure to Champions League play over the past few seasons will have prepared him sufficiently for a step up in opposition.

Indeed, he has played against the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich in previous campaigns, including helping PSV to take four points from the former in 2015/16.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton was glowing in his praise for his new signing, saying: “Davy is a player with great experience of the Eredivisie with Vitesse Arnhem and PSV Eindhoven.

“There is no doubting his pedigree, Davy has played a number of matches in the Champions League for PSV, as well as international football for the Netherlands.

“He’s a strong competitor as a central midfielder and will complement our existing midfield players, and he is also a really good age at 25. We are absolutely delighted to welcome him to the club.''