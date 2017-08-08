Burnley Complete Signing of Birmingham Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins on 3-Year Deal

Burnley have officially completed the signing of 30-year-old goalkeeper Adam Legzdins from Birmingham City, the Clarets' fifth new arrival of the summer so far.

Legzdins has signed a three-year contract that will keep him at Turf Moor until 2020 and will provide back-up for existing number one Tom Heaton as well as competition for number two Nick Pope.

SIGNING: We are delighted to announce the signing of Birmingham City goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.



Read: https://t.co/clyOl9a6m6 pic.twitter.com/sFRudoP1hE — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 8, 2017

He played 10 times in the Championship last season and has plenty of experience at every level of the Football League during a varied career, although has never yet appeared in the top flight.

Speaking to the club website, Legzdins said: “Interest from someone like Burnley is something you can’t ignore, no matter what the situation was at Birmingham, and after speaking to the people here I think it will be a really good fit for myself.





“I’m looking forward to working hard to see what happens. I’m looking forward to working with the goalkeepers that are already here.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“I think I can add a lot of things which can help us all kick on and I’m looking forward to learning from Billy and the other two goalkeepers."

Since the end of last season, Burnley have brought in Charlie Taylor from Leeds, Jonathan Walters and Phil Bardsley from Stoke, and Jack Cork from Swansea.

Sean Dyche's team finished 16th in the Premier League, surviving immediate relegation after a promotion for the first time in the post-1992 era. The challenge for 2017/18 is now to make it three seasons of top flight football in a row.