Soccer

Chelsea Board Promises Reinforcements to Antonio Conte and Targets Defensive Pair

90Min
an hour ago

Chelsea's board has promised new reinforcements to coach Antonio Conte and have set their sights on defensive pair Virgil van Dijk and Serge Aurier, according to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph. 

Rumours that Conte is unhappy with the club's strategy in the transfer market have refused to die down, and the Italian's downbeat manner after Chelsea's Community Shield loss to Arsenal simply added fuel to the fire.

However, Law has reported that Conte has been promised that Chelsea 'will sign at least three more new players to add to his squad by the end of the transfer window'.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

Despite spending north of £140m this summer on Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata, the squad's size is still of concern, with only 23 players currently available following the departure of Nemanja Matic. 

It now appears that the club are ready to bolster the squad, with the defence an obvious concern. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Wantaway centre-back Van Dijk has been isolated at Southampton all summer, and on Monday handed in a transfer request to attempt to force through a move away from the club. Chelsea will be rivalled by Liverpool, but could have an edge due to the Reds poor relationship with Southampton. 

Aurier, valued at approximately £27m, has also been targeted by Manchester United after falling behind Thomas Meunier and Daniel Alves in the pecking order at Paris Saint-Germain. The Ivorian is currently awaiting the result of a trial to see if he could enter the UK, after recent off-the-field issues. 

Chelsea are less than a week away from starting their title defence, and will kick-off against Burnley on Saturday looking to bounce back from their Wembley penalty defeat. 

