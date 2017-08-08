Conflicting Reports Emerge of Philippe Coutinho Trying to Force Through Barcelona Move

Mixed reports have emerged regarding Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho's behaviour at training ahead of the new season.

Yahoo Sport believe the Brazil international's preparations for the new season have been poor ahead of the Reds' first Premier League match against Watford on Saturday as he looks to force through a move to Barcelona.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

One source told the website: “Coutinho is doing little in training. He wants to ensure he gets his move.”





However, Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol claims the former Inter Milan man's attitude at training has not been questioned by either Jurgen Klopp or the rest of the Liverpool squad and that the club are unaware of any Barcelona representative travelling to the city to discuss a potential transfer.

Coutinho reported for training as usual today. Attitude 1st class as always. Reports that Bacelona in Liverpool for talks news to LIverpool — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 8, 2017

Coutinho has been heavily linked with a move to the Nou Camp after an impressive season with Liverpool, helping Klopp's side reach the qualifying rounds of the Champions League after registering 13 goals and seven assists in 31 Premier League appearances last season.





The Catalan giants are on the lookout for a replacement for the recently departed Neymar, who has joined Paris Saint-Germain for £200m, and Coutinho is said to be one of the club's primary transfer targets this summer.

Coutinho's agent, Kia Joorabchian, is reportedly pressuring Liverpool to accept an offer from Barcelona, with UOL Esporte claiming Liverpool are adamant the 25-year-old will not be leaving this summer and have told Joorabchian to back off.

ESPN Brazil also believe Coutinho could hand in a formal transfer request in the next few days in order to force through the transfer, with Barcelona set to up their bid to €100m.