Danny Rose Targets a Long Stay at Tottenham Amid Transfer Interest From Manchester United

Tottenham left-back Danny Rose has spoken of his commitment to the club and of his general happiness at having settled well in London.

The England international has attracted interest from a number of European clubs, with Manchester United the most likely suitor.

Speaking to the club website after signing a new contract, Rose said: "I'm settled here. I'm slowly turning into a southerner! I'll be here until I'm 31 and at the moment, I couldn't wish for anything more than to play for Spurs for the rest of my career.

Man Utd and Inter Milan have reignited their interest in Tottenham's England left-back Danny Rose.



Gossip: https://t.co/eWxcdPQdK5 pic.twitter.com/1IzE4AwGiy — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 8, 2017

"Everyone knows that the club is going in the right direction and I'm over the moon that I've earned a new contract that will keep me here until I'm an old man!"

Rose struggled to adapt to life in north London after moving to Spurs from Leeds United in 2007, adding: "It was hard when I first moved down to Essex and Tottenham, I was going home every chance I could.

"I wasn't playing regularly and it's only been the last three or four years where I've felt more settled, more part of the club and part of the team and I'm loads happier. The manager has had a lot to do with that and so has the chairman, to be fair.





"I'm settled, I love living down south and funnily enough, when I get the chance to go back home to Doncaster, I don't go back too much now. I would never have thought that when I first moved down here."

Spurs kick off their Premier League campaign against Newcastle United on Sunday, but Rose is not likely to feature having not fully recovered from knee injury.