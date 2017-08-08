Borussia Dortmund's Emre More is in Italy for a medical ahead of a proposed two-year loan deal with Inter Milan.

That's according to The Guardian's Marcus Christenson, who posted a tweet bearing as much on Tuesday.

The Turkish attacker joined BVB from Nordsjaelland last summer, but is already poised to leave the Bundesliga outfit in the hopes of playing a more prominent role at a top club.

He was said to have held talks with Inter technical director Walter Sabatini, who - as of Monday - wasn't able to confirm a deal. However, he seemed quite confident that it would get over the line.

"There have been a few complications for Emre Mor, but the week is still young," he said to Sky Sport Italia. It's only Monday."

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

It's looking like a deal could be reached pretty soon, with Mor now reported as having met with the club in order for the routine checks to be carried out.

The deal includes a €15m obligation, which should see the player remain with the Serie A outfit after the loan period is complete.

The 20-year-old was also a reported target for Premier League sides Liverpool and Everton, with Fiorentina and AS Roma also thought to be interested.

Inter look to be the team who will sign the player, however, and negotiations shouldn't go past the end of the week as long as the medical is passed.

Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri are also set to announce the arrival of Brazilian left-back Dalbert Henrique, who completed his medical on Tuesday.