Inter Milan Emerge as New Competitors in Race to Sign Leicester Winger Mahrez

Italian side Inter Milan have entered the race to sign Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez as Inter’s director of football Walter Sabatini is reported to have made contact with an intermediary of Leicester, according to news outlet II Corriere dello Sport.

Despite stating that he will continue to perform at his best for the Foxes, Algerian winger Mahrez had previously confessed his desire to leave the King Power Stadium.

The 2016 PFA Players' Player of the Year has been the subject of two bids from AS Roma, but it is understood that both were rejected on the grounds that Leicester's valuation of the winger had not been met.

BREAKING NEWS: Leicester reject £20m bid from Roma for Riyad Mahrez, according to Sky in Italy. #SSN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 15, 2017

Roma's league rivals Inter have now emerged as competitors in the race for Mahrez after Sabatini sounded out Mahrez’s availability during a meeting held in Rome earlier last week.

While the Giallorossi are looking for a replacement for new Liverpool signing Mohamed Salah, it is believed that Inter's interest in the Algerian winger is linked with the increasing departure rumours surrounding wingers Ivan Perišić and Antonio Candreva.

Image by Freddie Carty

Candreva's agent has recently denied rumours of an exit from the Nerazzurri in an exclusive interview with Calcio Mercato, however it is believed that this will not deter bids for the Italian International.

Perišić has most recently been linked with a move to Manchester United, although stories on a move to Old Trafford have gone cold as it is believed that the Red Devils have not met Inter's valuation of the Croatian.