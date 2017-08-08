Juventus Eye Fringe Real Madrid Youngster as Hunt for Central Midfielder Continues

Juventus reportedly have eyes for Real Madrid fringe player Mateo Kovacic, as their search for a new central midfielder ahead of the upcoming 2017/18 campaign continues.

The reigning Italian champions have been linked with a host of players who can fill that role this summer, including Blaise Matuidi, Steven N'Zonzi and Emre Can, but Gianluca Di Marzio's website has now added Kovacic to the list of targets as well.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

It is claimed that Juve have only informally contacted the player's representatives up to now, likely as an attempt to gauge interest before moving ahead with an official approach to Real.

Tuesday's UEFA Super Cup clash between Los Blancos and Manchester United is being billed as an important step in any potential deal, with Kovacic perhaps more willing to move on if the game makes it clear he won't be a regular starter as long as he stays in Madrid.

Should the 23-year-old make the switch to Turin it would mark a return to Italy after a previous spell at Inter Milan. Kovacic was billed as one of Europe's hottest new talents during his time with the Nerazzurri, prompting Real to part with €29m to buy him in August 2015.

David Ramos/GettyImages

However, from being a star of the future at Inter, Kovacic has played just 52 of a possible 76 La Liga games since arriving at the Bernabeu and a change of scenery may benefit his career.