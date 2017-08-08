Soccer

Leeds United Sign Defender Gaetano Berardi to New 3-Year Deal

90Min
42 minutes ago

Leeds United have announced the signing of defender Gaetano Berardi to a new three-year deal.

The Swiss full-back was nearing the end of his last contract, with just one year left to run, but Leeds have made moves to keep the player for at least three more seasons.

A statement on the club's official website reads: "Leeds United are pleased to announce full-back Gaetano Berardi has signed a new three year deal with the club.

"The fresh terms agreed by the Swiss defender, means Berardi who can play at both right and left back, will remain at Elland Road until at least the end of the 2019/20 season.

"He becomes the latest player to sign a new contract with the club in the last seven days, following Kalvin Phillips and Tyler Denton."

Daniel L Smith/GettyImages

Berardi, who has become quite popular with the club's fans, made 29 appearances for the Peacocks last season. Since joining from Sampdoria three years ago, he has made 83 outings.

The 28-year-old was stretchered off the pitch against Bolton last weekend, having hurt his shoulder, but his Instagram post after the game could be a positive sign.

"Great performance yesterday of all the team," he wrote. "We managed all the difficult moments with a strong mentality! Proud of all my teammates."

